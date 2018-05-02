BOXING: Carl Frampton gets Windsor date and eyes winner of Lee Selby versus Josh Warrington

Carl Frampton’s next fight will be at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 18 and he believes it could be against the winner of the IBF World title showdown between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

An opponent for the summer fight has yet to be confirmed but it looks like WBO champion Oscar Valdez and WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz are not in the frame to fight the Tigers Bay featherweight.

“Valdez is injured, Santa Cruz is tied up, as is WBC champ Gary Russell jnr,” Frampton said.

“So if the winner of Selby versus Warrington comes through without to much wear and tear I hope they are ready to fight in August.

“It should be simple to make that fight but I have loads of options and I believe I am the biggest draw in the featherweight division.

“So people want to fight me so they can earn loads of money.”

And ‘The Jackal’ says he is delighted to be fighting at Windsor Park.

“This is the one - a dream come true.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my career,” Frampton told BT Sport.

“I’m enjoying myself and feeling good which is credit to the people I’m around at the moment.

“I’ve still a good few years left in me and I’m looking forward to kicking it off at Windsor.”

And Frampton also stated that he had watched his victory against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

“Yes I watched it and I thought it was the second best performance of my career after the win against Santa Cruz in New York.”

And promoter Frank Warren says he is looking forward to Frampton fighting at Windsor Park.

“I promised Carl he would fight at Windsor Park and when we get there it will be a big tick in the box for both me and Carl,” said Warren.

“Belfast has come alive with the fights going on now - Carl’s spearheading that and he’s the catalyst.

“I know it’s going to be an emotional, great night in front of his home fans,” added Warren.