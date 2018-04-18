BOXING: Carl Frampton ready for his toughest test against ‘quality’ Nonito Donaire

Carl Frampton must prove his pedigree once again as he takes on his greatest opponent in the shape of Nonito Donaire in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Tigers Bay fighter can claim the WBO interim world featherweight title and book a shot at champion Oscar Valdez by beating Donaire at The SSE Arena.

And Frampton - who looked calm and relaxed at yesterday’s press conference at the Europa Hotel in Belfast - believes he is in the shape needed to see off the formidable Donaire

“I know everybody always says this as they go through the motions of promoting a fight, but I’ve genuinely never had a better training camp than this.

“I have a lot of respect for Donaire. He’s a quality fighter and has accomplished more than anyone else I have ever fought.

“It’s going to be a big thing for me to get the result here on Saturday night. That’s why I trained so hard. I’m lucky to be fighting here in Belfast and bringing Donaire here. It’s an honour.

“There is a lot more to Donaire than just a left hook. To say that is disrespectful. He’s also got a brilliant right hand.

“I want to be involved in these fights that people talk about and are interested in. I need to be in fights that get me excited and nervous.”

And Donaire oozed confidence as he insisted he is not here to make up the numbers.

“Some people are writing me off as ‘the old guy’ but I feel I’m peaking now both physically and in terms of experience. Frampton is a quality fighter but I am here to win and look towards another World title.”