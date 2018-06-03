BOXING: Carl Frampton rules out IBF king Josh Warrington for August 18 clash

Carl Frampton is training away in Tenerife for his next fight at Windsor Park without knowing who he will face on August 18.

‘The Jackal’ with coach Jamie Moore is spending 10 days in Tenerife as he starts his camp for his next outing.

But a World title fight against WBA king Leo Santa Cruz, WBC belt holder Gary Russell jnr, WBO champion Oscar Valdez or IBF king Josh Warrington seem unlikely as they are either injured or have just fought.

Frampton had been hoping to fight the winner of the IBF clash between Warrington and Lee Selby.

But that fight went the full distance before Warrington claimed the win on points.

And Frampton says it looks like the fight with Warrington will happen later in the year and not on August 18.

“I think that fight will happen at some point but to be honest I would have loved it to be my next fight in August, but you cannot really blame Josh for not wanting to take the fight - because he has just won a title and he will want a break.

“And he wants to keep hold of the title for as long as he can.

“I think it will happen but it will be more near the end of the year.

“I win that fight and then I go into a massive unification fight against Santa Cruz, Valdez of Russell jnr.”

Meanwhile Billy Joe Saunders has withdrawn from his WBO middleweight title defence against fellow Englishman Martin Murray through injury.

The fight had been due to be held at London’s 02 Arena on June 23.

It is the second time the fight has been postponed this year after Saunders had earlier injured his hand.

“Due to injury I had to withdraw from the 23rd, you have your ups in boxing but last 3 months been downs,” Saunders said on his personal Twitter account on Sunday.

“Sorry to Martin and the fans, be back soon.”

Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren tweeted: “A full statement on the show will be made tomorrow (Monday).”