BOXING: Carl Frampton still waiting for confirmation of opponent for August 18

Carl Frampton is still waiting to find out who he will be fighting at Windsor Park on August 18.

Australian boxer Luke Jackson was mentioned in dispatches in recent days - but yesterday promoter Frank Warren dismissed those claims and insisted talks were ongoing with a couple of boxers to take on ‘The Jackal’ at the National stadium.

Warren also stated there would be a press conference this week in Belfast to announce Frampton’s opponent - but so far there has been no confirmation of this - so it may be a case of wait and see.

The disappointing thing for Frampton and his fans is that all the recognised World Champions in the Featherweight division are all out of the reckoning.

A fight with WBO champ Oscar Valdez will not happen as the Mexican broke his jaw in two places in his last outing against Scott Quigg - so he can’t come to Belfast even if he wanted to.

Valdez could be out of action until 2018 and that is no good to ‘The Jackal.’

WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz defended his belt on Saturday night against Abner Mares - so he will not be in Belfast this summer.

Santa Cruz has said he wants WBC king Gary Russell Jnr next to unify the division.

“I want Russell next and I want to unify the division. I want Russell but I would fight any of the champions,” said Santa Cruz.

And Russell jnr also defended his title recently and in the process picked up an injury and therefore is not in the running to face Santa Cruz or come to Windsor.

And IBF champion Josh Warrington will also not be coming to the home of the Titanic after ripping the title away from Lee Selby In Leeds.

Warrington went through a tough 12 rounds that night and he will want to chill out and enjoy his World title success and with a huge following in his home city - why would he want to come to Belfast?

It’s a nightmare for Frampton and his team as they would want to bring one of the divisions big hitters to Windsor Park if they are to have the place rocking on August 18.