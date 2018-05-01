BOXING: Carl Frampton will fight at Windsor Park on August 18

Carl Frampton’s next fight will be at Windsor Park in Belfast on 18 August.

An opponent for the summer fight has yet to be confirmed.

“This is the one - a dream come true. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my career,” Frampton told BT Sport.

“I’m enjoying myself and feeling good which is credit to the people I’m around at the moment.

“I’ve still a good few years left in me and I’m looking forward to kicking it off at Windsor.”

And Frampton’s promoter Frank Warren says he is looking forward to Frampton fighting at Windsor Park.

“I promised Carl he would fight at Windsor Park and when we get there it will be a big tick in the box for both me and Carl,” said Warren.

“Belfast has come alive with the fights going on now - Carl’s spearheading that and he’s the catalyst.

“I know it’s going to be an emotional, great night in front of his home fans,” added Warren.