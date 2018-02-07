BOXING: Conrad Cummings looks to get 2018 off to flying start

Conrad Cummings is looking to put 2017 behind him and move forward to the next stage of his career.

The middleweight will face Michael Mora at the Devenish Complex on Saturday night before taking on Luke Keeler on the undercard of the Carl Frampton versus Nonito Donaire bill at the SSE Arena in Belfast on April 21.

Cummings had a frustrating number of months but he is now ready to come out all guns blazing in the coming months.

“I am not looking past Mora but I should go out and beat him and beat him well.

“It is also to have a plan going forward and once I get this win I have Keeler in the SSE Arena.

“And I am really focused on this fight at the weekend because I know what is coming up next.

“I have trained well and this is a small venue and show but this is where you learn your trade. I am looking forward to Saturday night.”

And Cummings says it will be great to be back on a Frampton bill after missing out in November.

“The last one was the first one I have missed since turning professional - but I walked him to the ring so I wasn’t to far away.

“But it’s good to back fighting on the big bills and I have Carl to thank for that as he is bringing these big shows to Belfast.”

And Cummings says he is looking forward to facing Keeler on April 21.

“He is a decent fighter and I have lots of respect for him, but people are saying this is a 50/50 fight and I don’t feel that.

“I just feel I have to produce on the night and I will produce on the night and I will beat him but it will be a good fight,” added Cummings.

Anthony Upton, Sean Magee, Padraig McCrory, Gerard Healy, Declan Geraghty, Gary Cully, Luke Keeler , Sean Creagh and David Oliver Joyce will also feature on the packed Belfast bill on Saturday.

Tickets for show on 07803 799537 or 07756 455401.