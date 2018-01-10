BOXING: Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley: we need to see ‘real’ Carl Frampton in Nonito Donaire fight

Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley insists ‘the real Carl Frampton’ must turn-up at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Aril 21.

Belfast featherweight Frampton will take on the might of four weight World champion Nonito Donaire - the fight was confirmed yesterday - at the Belfast venue before heading into a World title showdown at the National Stadium at Windsor Park this summer.

Carl Frampton

‘The Jackal’ was not at his best in his last outing against Horacio Garcia in November after losing his WBA feathweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last January.

And Larne man McAuley - a former IBF Flyweight World Champion - says Frampton must show that he has ability to compete at the highest level.

“The real Carl Frampton was not there in his last fight.

“That was not the Carl Frampton we all know but he had loads going on outside of the ring and that would have been playing on his mind.

1991: Dave 'Boy' McAuley retaining his world flyweight title againast Jake Matlala

“He would have been under mental strain with everything that was going on.

“But he is going to have to find the real Carl Frampton for this fight and let everyone else know that he is still the man in this division.

“His last performance was not a World title winning performance - but he will know that. He was far from his best in his last outing so this next fight will let us know exactly where Carl Frampton is at.

“This contest will let us know what he has left and it will give us more insight as to what he can achieve.

“But I believe he still has plenty left and he will prove that on April 21.”

MORE BOXING - P33