BOXING: Fighting talk from Jack Catterall before facing Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna on June 30

Jack Catterall has dismissed the notion Tyrone McKenna presents the most thorough examination of his world title credentials.

The unbeaten super-lightweights are preparing to collide in a clash on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming on June 30 – with many viewing the bout as impossible to predict.

World-ranked Catterall (21-0-KO12), however, is supremely confident of retaining his WBO strap against ‘The Mighty Celt’ (16-0-1-KO6).

Catterall said: “Tyrone is not my toughest test to date. I’ve been in tougher fights than this one will be.

“Nathan Brough was a tough amateur and I knocked him out. Tyrone Nurse achieved more than McKenna. Nurse had some good wins and lots of momentum before I fought him.

“I’ve also sparred McKenna myself. I sparred him before my British title fight once or twice. He’s a southpaw and very tall but the way he fights is fine for me.

“The way Tyrone fights, it looks like he’s not shy in coming forward to have a go and that suits me down to the ground. He’s there to be taken out.

“I believe there’s only one winner but I do respect him. I was actually talking to him a couple of weeks before the fight got announced. I hope Belfast gets behind him – they seem to love him.

“I’ll bring some good support with me too. I didn’t get to showcase my improvements at Elland Road but hopefully I will this time round. It’s a huge event coming up in Belfast.”

Catterall versus McKenna is just one of a host of huge fights on the night, with Jono Carroll’s long-awaited rematch with Declan Geraghty and Paddy Gallagher against Gary Corcoran, Tyrone McCullagh will face Joe Ham and Johnny Coyle against Lewis Benson.