BOXING: Frank Warren sure Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington will clash in 2018

Carl Frampton and IBF Featherweight World champion Josh Warrington could fight before 2018 is over according to promoter Frank Warren.

A massive August 18 meeting at Windsor Park will not happen but Warren believes the two will clash and the venue could be Manchester Arena.

“Frampton will be in action in August and we are working on an opponent for that night.

“Then Warrington will defend his World title in September, most likely in his home city of Leeds

“Manchester Arena before the end of 2018 would probably be the best venue for their fight as it would be neutral territory.”