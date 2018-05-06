BOXING: James Tennyson claims European and Commonwealth titles

James Tennyson came back from being dropped in the second round to claim the European and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles by beating Martin J Ward in London on Saturday night.

Tennyson was put down in the second round by a huge bodyshot but regrouped to stop Ward in the fifth at The O2.

The Belfast fighter then ended the contest in the fifth by producing a series of blows.

Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the contest as the Brentwood boxer was trapped on the ropes.

Tennyson’s victory was the first defeat of Ward’s career while the Belfast man was earning his 22nd win in 24 bouts.

And Tennyson was delighted after stopping his opponent.

“It was a good win and I am pleased. He hurt me in the second but I toughed it out and got the win. Once I knew I could hurt him I just piled on the pressure.

“I am delighted and Mark Dunlop and Eddie Hearn will decide what is next for me. This is the biggest win of my career and I want to keep on winnng and keep on moving up.”