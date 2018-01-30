BOXING: James Tennyson looking to have a huge 2018

James Tennyson believes that 2018 will be a huge year as he looks to get a shot at a World title.

Tennyson takes to the ring at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night on the MHD Promotions in association with A McLean Bookmakers show expecting big things to happen in the next few months.

The Belfast fighter is currently ranked number four with the WBA and is confident that a shot at their champion Alberto Machado could be made.

“It’s going to be a massive year for me. I’m well ranked with the WBA and there are some big fights in the pipeline and I am ready to deliver.”

There was also talk about a proposed fight with WBC king Miguel Berchel but Tennyson says he will take a world title fight when the time is right.

“It was a big opportunity but it was out of my control. My team deals with all that and the fight just didn’t come off.

“It’s great for me to be in the mix for big fights like that.

“But I’m pretty sure my shot with the WBA is going to come up shortly.

“All I have to do is keep on winning and we’ll see what happens throughout the year,” he added.

The chief support sees Feargal McCrory take on Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo.

Daniel ‘Insane’ McShane makes a return after three years out in a rematch with Zoltan Horvath - the man who took his unbeaten record.

Ronnie Clark, Lucas Ballingall and Newtonards man Stevie Quinn Jnr also makes a competitive comeback after two years out of action.

For last remaining tickets: Tel. 07712 473905 - Email: info@mhdpromotions.com