BOXING: James Tennyson looks to see off Martin J Ward in London

Belfast’s James Tennyson has the biggest fight of his professional career at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Super-featherweight Tennyson will face Martin J Ward for the Commonwealth, EBU European and the WBA International titles this evening on the undercard of the heavyweight fight between David Haye and David Bellew.

And Tennyson is sure he will return to Belfast with the belts over his shoulders.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this and I am grateful to get a shot at the title on card like this.

“I am really excited and can’t wait for the fight and putting on a show.

“It is going to be a cracking scrap and everyone has been talking about it on social media and it could be the fight of the night.

“I have trained very hard for this, the camp went well and I am looking to winning the fight and moving on.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I am determined to grab it with both hands.”

But Ward is convinced he will see off Tennyson this evening.

“James is a good fighter and I respect him, but I will win the fight.

“I am looking to put on a big performance and moving on to bigger and better things.

“It is going to a good fight and I am looking to put on a good display and moving on to a shot at a World title,” added Ward.