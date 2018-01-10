BOXING: James Tennyson to get 2018 up and running at Europa Hotel in Belfast

James Tennyson will be looking to get 2018 off to a winning start at the Europa Hotel on February 3

The Belfast super-featherweight had a fantastic 2017 as he got his hands on the WBA International title and the Irish title after two impressive performances.

Three wins in 2017 have catapulted Tennyson towards a shot at the WBA Super-featherweight World title in the coming months,

And promoter Mark Dunlop expects Tennyson to go on to great things in the coming months,.

“I am really excited about this show.

“James has put everything on hold as he chases his dream and I can’t ask for anymore.

“He has had a fantastic 2017 and he wants more in the next few months,” added Dunlop.

Coalisland’s Fergal McCrory will be chief support as he takes on Rafael Castillo from Nicaragua.

Daniel McShane, Ronnie Clark, Lucas Ballingall and Stevie Quinn will also feature.

Tickets on Tel. 07712 473905 - Email: info@mhdpromotions.com or contact the boxers on the bill.