Belfast super-featherweight James Tennyson has indicated that he will return to action soon.

The European, Commonwealth and WBA International Super Featherweight champion posted on social media on Monday night that he was back in training and a date for his next fight will be coming soon.

Tennyson’s stablemate Paul Hyland jnr will be looking to get his hands on the British Light weight title as he challenges Lewis Riton for his belt in Newcastle on June 16.