BOXING: Jono Carroll looks to do a job on Declan Geraghty at the SSE Arena

Super-featherweight Jono Carroll is sure he has an edge over Declan Geraghty both physically and mentally ahead of their rematch at the SSE Arena on June 30.

After winning a controversial 2012 bout with ‘Pretty Boy’ via disqualification, Carroll believes he’s improved since that encounter and he will get the job done in Belfast.

Carroll said: “It’s going to be a man against a boy in there strength-wise both physically and mentally.

“Mentally, he’s a child and he’s not going to want what I give him.

“I’m not saying I’ll go steaming forward because I don’t need to. I can beat him in any way. Whatever he does best, I’ll take it away from him.

“I beat him in my third fight and I’ve won all 15 now with improvement every time. If I’m able to beat him after two previous professional fights then I’m going to be even better now.

“I truly believe I’m a better technical boxer and a better actual ‘fighter’ too. Every part of my game is better than his.

“He says he’s a better boxer than me. He was a decent amateur and probably should’ve stayed amateur but I find it funny he thinks he’s the better boxer. He’s absolutely delusional.”

A big night of boxing sees Michael Conlan headline with his long-awaited return to Belfast with a stacked undercard.

Tyrone McKenna faces Jack Catterall, Tyrone McCullagh will fight Joe Ham and Johny Coyle takes on Lewis Benson with all four fighters boasting flawless records while Paddy Gallagher clashes with world title challenger Gary Corcoran.