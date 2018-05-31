BOXING: KO artist Lewis Crocker looking to shine on June 30 at SSE Arena

Lewis Crocker is thrilled to earn another chance to shine on Michael Conlan’s homecoming fight in Belfast on June 30.

Boxing fans will flood the SSE Arena to welcome back Conlan – the former world amateur champion who has already wowed American fans in his seven professional fights to date.

The undercard sees Jono Carroll taking on Declan Geraghty and Tyrone McKenna facing off with Phil Sutcliffe.

And local 21-year-old welterweight Crocker will look to maintain a flawless knockout record as a professional, is simply honoured to be involved.

“I’m excited every time I fight no matter where the fight is. I still get the same buzz. If it’s in Las Vegas or if it’s in Belfast, a fight is a fight. This whole night is special though.

“Real boxing fans will appreciate what’s happening on this card. There are storylines absolutely everywhere.

“You’ve got Jono’s rematch with ‘Deco’, Tyrone McKenna and Phil Sutcliffe Jr’s rivalry finally coming to a head.

“Paddy Gallagher in a crucial fight with Gary Corcoran, Johnny Coyle and Lewis Benson putting unbeaten records on the line.The list just goes on and on.

“The one thing I can’t get doing is making any predictions, though.

“Although I hope to be able to be out in the arena watching some of those fights, I’ve too many friends to lose so I think I’ll just keep quiet with tipping the winners.

“This boom in Belfast boxing is class. I’m humbled to be part of it. People are stopping me and asking when my next fight is. I’m fighting on the undercard of headliners like Frampton versus Donaire. Because I’m doing it at a young age, I’ll get used to it quickly.

“I’ve followed Mick Conlan his whole career. To be fighting on his card is an honour and this could be one of the best undercards Ireland has ever seen.

“There are so many rivalries and many are 50-50s. What a card.”