BOXING: Lee Selby targets Caro Frampton after he defends IBF World title

Lee Selby’s IBF featherweight title defence against Josh Warrington has been confirmed for May 19.

The long-term rivals will fight in Leeds and promoter Frank Warren hopes to next week confirm Elland Road as the venue - where the popular Warrington was born and has developed his fanbase.

Wales’ Selby has already made four successful defences of his title and will remain the favourite against a challenger fighting for world honours for the first time.

He hopes to defeat Warrington before facing the winner of April’s match-up between Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire, and said: “He’s done everything that has been asked of him so far.

“He’s picked up my vacated titles and beat a lot of my past opponents. To his credit, he’s earned his position as my mandatory challenger and deserves his shot.

“The plan is to beat Warrington and then go over to Belfast and beat Frampton too. If I beat Frampton then the world is my oyster. This is a huge year for me and by the end of it I’ll prove I’m the number one featherweight in the UK.”