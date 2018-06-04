BOXING: Leo Santa Cruz is looking to unify Featherweight division but still wants third Carl Frampron showdown

WBA Featherweight king Leo Santa Cruz will look to unify the division after he sees off Abner Mares on Saturday.

The three weight world champton is convinced he will beat Mares before going on to face the other world champions at his weight and he says he would like a third showdown with Belfast’s Frampton.

“I want a unification. Hopefully because of the win, I would like to unify with any other champion. There’s Josh Warrington, Gary Russell, Oscar Valdez and even a third fight against Carl Frampton,” he said to www.boxingnewsonline.net.

“But for any reason or anything that we can’t make those unifications or any other fights, yes, I would like to move up to 130 and look for another title for 130.

“But mostly I want to make a fight against another one of the champions.”

But Santa Cruz says he is not taking Mares lightly.

“He looks good. He fights differently. He has Robert Garcia as his trainer now. Robert Garcia is a great trainer; very smart and driven.

“He knows how to send a fighter to fight. I have seen him and you could see in his training that he is working really hard and everything.

“But we like that. We like that because he’s going to come in his best and we’re going to give a better fight.