BOXING: Marco McCullough, Conrad Cummings and Tyrone McKenna ready for Belfast showdowns

Three All-Ireland domestic dust-ups have been confirmed for the undercard of Carl Frampton’s much-anticipated April 21 showdown against Nonito Donaire in Belfast.

Belfast’s Marco McCullough will face Dubliner Jono Carroll in a 12-round super-featherweight showdown for the IBF European title

Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna and light-welterweight rival Philip Sutcliffe Jr will clash in another Belfast versus Dublin battle

And WBO European champion Conrad Cummings and Irish champion Luke Keeler will go toe to toe in a middleweight scrap.

And McCullough believes this will be a crossroads bout in his career as he looks to claim an IBF belt and rebuild towards British title contention.

“It’ll be a good domestic fight, I’m excited about it.

“A win would put me straight back into the mix for titles. Jono has really improved over the last year or so and both of us have a bit of power, so it’ll be a cracking fight.

“It’s nearly like a Belfast versus Dublin undercard, so I’d say it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

And McKenna is looking forward to his clash with Sutcliffe jnr.

“It’s a fight that every fan wants to see.

“It’s one I’ve wanted for a long time and I fully believe I’m going to win.

“Sutcliffe is saying I’m avoiding him, but now it’s finally happening and I’m delighted.

“It’s the two top light-welters in the country and it’s very exciting,” said McKenna.

And Cummings is sure he will deliver against Keeler.

“It’s great that we’ll finally get it on.

“This is a tasty fight and I think it’s one the public will really get their teeth into.

“Luke’s a brilliant boxer and he’s always in good fights and so am I, so it will be entertaining however long it lasts. I’m really up for it and I will be ready when the first bell rings,” added Cummings.