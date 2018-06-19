BOXING: Michael Conlan can be worldwide superstar says Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton is sure Michael Conlan has what it takes to claim several World titles during his career.

‘The Jackal’ has begun preparations for his dream fight at Windsor Park on August 18 but first the city of Belfast gears up to welcome home Conlan on June 30.

Former amateur world champion Conlan has wowed audiences Stateside since turning professional and ahead of his return to his and Frampton’s home city, Frampton believes Conlan will go far.

“Michael Conlan has what it takes to be a worldwide superstar. I can’t wait to see him fight on June 30 and the undercard is phenomenal too.

“In the States he’s with Top Rank and Bob Arum and that man has promoted Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. We’re talking elite names here.

“People like Arum and Frank Warren really know what they’re doing. If Mick plays it right, he has potential to become not just a big name in Ireland but a big name globally.

“When you watch him you can tell he’s just a class act. He’a lovely boxer.

“He’s very highly skilled and there aren’t many fighters who can compete with him on how skilled he is.

“Mick’s also looking like he is starting to punch a bit harder and that’s something that will continue to develop as he gets older.

“Perhaps most importantly, he has the right mentality and if he plays it right, the sky is the limit for him.

“I just believe he is a special talent and he will go far,” added Frampton.

In addition to Conlan’s clash with the highly-rated Adeilson Dos Santos (19-4-KO15),the undercard features Jack Catterall versus Tyrone McKenna, Jono Carroll takes on Declan Geraghty, Tyrone McCullagh is up against Joe Ham, while Paddy Gallagher tacklesb Gary Corcoran and Johnny Coyle takes on Lewis Benson.

Gary Cully, Lewis Crocker, Taylor McGoldrick and Padraig McCrory will also feature.