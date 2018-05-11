BOXING: Michael Conlan looks to shine at Madison Square Garden

Michael Conlan will take to the ring at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as he takes on Ibon Larrinaga.

Conlan will fight on the undercard of the WBA lightweight title super fight between pound for pound kings Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko.

And Conlan - who will fight at the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 30 - says he loves fighting at the New York venue.

“It’s very special,” said Conlan (6-0).

“It’s like my second home now, but this is my first time fighting in the big Garden (the main arena) and I’m fighting a Spanish kid who’s 10-1 and he’s going to bring something different than my previous opponents have.

“I’ve trained hard, sparring has been great and the changes I’ve made with Adam Booth since I moved to London have been fantastic. I feel like I’m improving all the time as a fighter.”