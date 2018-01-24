BOXING: Michael Conlan teams up with trainer Adam Booth

Michael Conlan believes training with coach Adam Booth will help him kick on in the professional ranks as he prepares for his next bout in New York on St Patrick’s Day.

The 26-year-old Belfast native had originally trained under Manny Robles in California where he built a 5-0 pro record following his successful debut last year.

But hw will now train with Booth, who also has Belfast’s Bantamweight World champion Ryan Burnett under hs guidance.

And Conlan has opted to switch to London in order to be based closer to his family.

“I’m really excited about the move,” said Conlan.

“It’s one I took a lot of time to think about, but I knew if I was moving closer to home that I wanted to link up with Adam.

“I’m really happy with how things have gone so far. I feel like I’ve got a good bond with Adam and the lads in the gym too.

I’ve really clicked with them and I’m really looking forward to getting things going and working towards Paddy’s Day in New York,” he added.