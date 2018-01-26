BOXING: More local fighters added to Carl Frampton undercard at SSE Arena on April 21

Four undefeated local prospects have been added to an already-stacked undercard for Carl Frampton’s April 21 headline bout against Nonito Donaire in Belfast.

Frampton and Donaire will clash in a featherweight battle on a bill at the SSE Odyssey Arena.

And Lewis Crocker, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh and Steven Ward will also feature on the show.

“This is yet another example of MTK Global’s ambition to showcase some of our best young talent in boxing,” said Jamie Conlan, MTK Global’s professional development coordinator.

“We’ve worked together with Frank Warren to bring Belfast fight fans a fantastic bill and it’s really shaping up to be a great night.

“Running through the list of names on the undercard, there’s some of the best prospects from Ireland and the UK on there.

“Frampton against Donaire is a good enough match-up to sell a show on its own, but we’re delighted to take the opportunity to get some gifted young fighters on such a big bill and I’m sure that experience will stand to them,” added Conlan.

Hometown welterweight Lewis Crocker (4-0, 4KOs) will be looking to maintain his knockout streak following his first-round stoppage win over Hungarian Gyula Rozsas two months ago.

Fellow Belfast native Steven Ward is coming off the back of a six-round points win over Przemyslaw Binienda of Poland, while Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce halted Reynaldo Cajina in is last outing.

Tyrone McCullagh is the fourth fighter to be added to the card and he will be aiming to follow up an impressive win over previously-undefeated German Tom Tran in Belfast last month.

Local fighters Marco McCullough, Conrad Cummings and Tyrone McKenna will also feature.