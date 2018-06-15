BOXING: Paul Hyland jnr looks to rock Lewis Ritson’s world in Newcastle

Paul Hyland jnr will attempt to get his hands on the British Lightweight title in Newcastle tonight.

The Belfast fighter will take on Lewis Ritson looking to dethrone the champion in his own backyard.

And Hyland jnr says he is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

“He is a strong boxer and I think because he is, he thinks he can walk through people’s punches and is more powerful. But let’s see if he can walk through my punches.

“I will probably have a better boxing ability than him, but we will see what suits on the night. I will have a game plan and see how that goes.

“He has never really been taken into the later rounds, as he tends to stop people early, but I have done the 12 rounds against Stephen Ormond with a broken jaw in the last four, so I will be there to the end.

“Let’s see if he can handle it and if he has the heart for it. But I am expecting a tough fight and expect him to come at me. I’m going to meet him – there will be nowhere to run.

“I want to take the belt back to Belfast with me and I am confident I can get the job done,”said Hyland jnr.

But Ritson is also confident that he will win the fight.

“I haven’t seen much of Paul, I leave all that to the team, they have come up with the game plan and it’s down to me to put it into action. “He’s very confident that he’s going to win and so am I, we’ve got similar styles so it should be a really exciting fight with fireworks.

“I’ve always wanted the British title for keeps – it’s the dream of every British fighter.

“Eddie has mentioned the European title and that’s something I would love to win too.

“We signed a five-fight deal with Matchroom and the plan was to win it outright and then move to that Euro belt and defend that, so he’s sticking to his word and I need to back that up, keep winning and move up the ladder

.”