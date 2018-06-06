BOXING: Paul Hyland Jnr ready for Lewis Ritson British title showdown

Paul Hyland jnr will enter the lions den when he takes on Lewis Ritson for his British Lightweight title on June 16.

The two will clash at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle with Ritson the home town fighter - but Hyland jnr says he is looking forward to the challenge.

“It should be good and yes it will be a partizan crowd as he is the home fighter. But I love all that and I am determined to get the job done and bring the belt back to Belfast.”

Ritson is favourite for the clash but Hyland jnr believes that will count for nothing in Newcastle.

“I love being the underdog and I have watched him a few times and I see things in his style that I can take advantage of. He thinks he is strong and marches forward but let us see what happens.”