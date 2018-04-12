BOXING: Paul Hyland jnr to fight for British title on June 16

Paul Hyland jnr will face David Birmingham at the Europa Hotel in Belfast with a shot at the British Lightweight title next on his hit-list.

If Belfast fighter Hyland jnr gets the job done on Saturdayw night at the Belfast hotel he will face Lewis Ritson for the British belt in Newcastle on June 16.

And Hyland- who faces Birmingham on Saturday night instead of Floyd Moore - knows he is entering the most exciting period of his professional career.

“It is great to be fighting Ritson for the British title. These are the fights I have been looking for. But first of all I have to do the business against Birmingham.

“It is a new opponent but my focus remains the same.

“This has been a crazy few weeks for me, but I am a professional and have kept my mind on the job in hand.

“I am absolutely gutted for Moore, I know how much this opportunity meant to him but with time he will have a full recovery with many great memories from the sport.”

Appearing on Saturday’s undercard will see the return of Dublin lightweight Jay Byrne as the takes on Belfast’s James Gorman, while Vladimir Belujsky faces Iain Jackson of London.

“The news about Floyd Moore has been devastating for all concerned,” said promoter Mark Dunlop.

“I would like to thank Paul McLean (A McLean Bookmakers) and Eddie Hearn who have stepped in to save the show, but a special mention must be for David Birmingham who has risen to the short notice challenge.”

Tickets on 07712473905 or email info@mhdpromotions.com