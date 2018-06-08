BOXING: Paul Hyland jnr will deliver in Newcastle says manager Mark Dunlop

Manager Mark Dunlop will be hoping his fighters can pick-up a hat-trick of titles in Newcastle on June 16.

Dunlop’s fighter Paul Hyland jnr challenges the hard hitting Lews Ritson for his British Lightweight title at the Metro Radio Arena.

And Dunlop - who has looked after Hyland jnr from the very start - is hoping it is third time lucky for his boxing stable.

“The boys have been flying recently.

“First Ronnie Clark boxed really well to beat Zelfa Barrett and claim a European title.

“Ten we had the fantastic performance from James Tennyson as he saw off Martin J ward to claim the Commonwealth, EBU European and WBA International Super Featherweight titles.

“The boys are all working very hard and the titles are coming and hopefully Paul should add to that collection.

“Paul works very hard and he is fantastic trainer. He has done everything that has been asked of him and we believe he will beat Ritson in Newcastle.

“Ritson is a strong boy and a good boxer but we believe the belt is coming back to Belfast.

“And Paul should take confidence from the fact that Ronnie and James were big underdogs in their fights and they did the business. Paul will get the job done in Newcastle.”

Meanwhile Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh will win at least a bronze medal after winning her European Women’s Championships quarter-final yesterday.

Walsh won by a split decision against Helina Bruyevich of Belarus in Bulgaria to secure a bronze medal.

The 24-year-old reached the quarter-finals by beating Italian world champion Alessia Mesiano on Wednesday by an unanimous points decision.