Ryan Burnett looks set to compete in the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

The undefeated WBA Bantamweight Worlds champion won his title last year and defended it against Yonfrez Parejo in March.

WBO champion Zolani Tete and IBF belt holder Emmanuel Rodriguez will also participate in the tournament.

The tournament will consist of eight fighters with the quarter-final draw to be held in July.

Belfast fighter Burnett has won all of his 19 professional bouts.