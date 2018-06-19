BOXING: Tyrone McCullagh out to see off bitter rival Joe Ham on June 30

Tyrone McCullagh insists the animosity with unbeaten rival Joe Ham is not for show as the pair prepare to clash in Belfast on June 30.

McCullagh will take on Ham (on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming at The SSE Arena and the two have long been exchanging insults over social media.

And McCullagh says he has no time for Ham before the two clash.

“There is a genuine dislike for the pig. It’s a personal thing. We’ll fight for 10 rounds and then I’ll shake his hand because that’s what I do but right now I just don’t like him.

“We were in the same division as amateurs too. He just didn’t fly high enough to fight me.

“Now he’s saying he’s going to shut me up in front of my own fans. I really don’t think so.

“The atmosphere is going to be pretty daunting for him. If the shoe was on the other foot, I know I’d be daunted.

“He’ll bring some support to Belfast but they’ll be drowned out by mine.

“It might sound disrespectful but I’m not in boxing to fight the likes of Joe Ham. I won’t underestimate him and will prepare professionally but I believe I’m simply a higher level than him.

“I’ve been sparring Paddy Barnes and he’s perfect preparation to fight Ham. They have similar styles but Paddy is much more talented.”

McCullagh versus Ham is just one of a host of huge match-ups on #TheConlanRevolution undercard with Jack Catterall against Tyrone McKenna, Jono Carroll battles with Declan Geraghty, Paddy Gallagher against Gary Corcoran and Johnny Coyle faces Lewis Benson also catching the eye.