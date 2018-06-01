BOXING: Tyrone McKenna to fight Jack Catterall for WBO belt after Phil Sutcliffe Jr suffers injury

Unbeaten super-lightweights Jack Catterall and Tyrone McKenna will collide in Belfast on June 30 after McKenna’s original opponent Phil Sutcliffe Jr suffered an injury.

News of Sutcliffe Jr’s withdrawal was quickly followed by confirmation that Lancastrian Catterall will put his WBO world ranking title on the line in a cobout with McKenna at The SSE Arena.

McKenna said: “When I heard Sutcliffe Jr was out again my heart sank but then I was told Catterall was in and it’s amazing. I’ve wanted that fight for 18 months.

“It’s extra motivation for me in camp now. Catterall is a massive name. I sparred him and I speak to him so I know what he brings to the table.”