BOXING: Tyrone McKenna vows to stop Phil Sutcliffe Jr on June 30

Tyrone McKenna is confident he will stop Phil Sutcliffe Jr on June 30 and prove himself to be Ireland’s best super-lightweight.

McKenna brings an unbeaten record and home advantage to Belfast’s SSE Arena on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s long-awaited homecoming fight.

The pair had been due to clash on the Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire bill in April only for Sutcliffe Jr to suffer injury and this time, McKenna is determined to finally confirm his status as the best 140lb fighter in the land.

“I think I’ll stop him. I believe in my ability and everything we do training-wise.

“He’ll give a good go the first two rounds but the way he fights suits me down to the ground.

“Phil likes to think he’s the best in the country. He’s voiced that over and over again.

“I feel the same about myself and that’s what has the people so excited about this fight.

“There’s always been a rivalry between Belfast and Dublin and there’s always going to be. It went on between us in the amateur days and now it’s carried on into the professional ranks.

“Belfast would have been boxing in the finals.

“This is a great boxing city and I’m going to add another chapter to its story on June 30. Watch me.”

The June 30 card also features an all-Dublin rematch between world-ranked super-featherweight Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty plus Tyrone McCullagh versus Joe Ham, Johnny Coyle against Lewis Benson and Paddy Gallagher takes on Gary Corcoran.