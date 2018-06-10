BOXING: Tyson Fury will fight on Carl Frampton undercard on August 18

Tyson Fury will be the main support for Carl Frampton’s huge fight at Windsor Park on August 18.

Fury back in action on Saturday night after more than two years out of the ring won after his hopelessly inadequate opponent quit on his stool - will now head for Belfast for his next outing.

Fury clowned his way to a win over Albanian cruiserweight Sefer Seferi at the start of his road back towards championship contention.

Afterwards Fury, whom his promoter Frank Warren said will fight again in Belfast on August 18, was his usual whirl of contradictions insisting Warren serve up a 7ft 2in opponent for his next bout - or alternatively, a man with one leg - and pouring scorn on the rest of his heavyweight rivals.

Fury said: “Who ever they pick it doesn’t matter - they’re all the same. They’re all bums anyway - Wilder, Joshua, Parker - they’re all useless. They’re all the same as Manuel Sefer, or whatever his name is.”

And while Warren questioned whether Seferi could have a portion of his purse withheld for his feeble effort, Fury shrugged off the unsatisfactory ending, insisting he had enjoyed every minute of his ring return.

“I did a bit of dancing, threw a couple of punches and it was just about getting back to being under the lights again - it’s been a long time.

“I’m not going to say I wasn’t nervous, coming back and being the main event. But I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ll go home tonight and have a pizza and then I’ll get back on it. I’ll be world champion by the end of the year.”

Promoter Warren will plan a more cautious approach, easing Fury back into action through a number of low-key bouts before most likely targeting the reigning WBA ‘regular’ champion, Manuel Charr.

As he targets a return to the big-time he briefly left after dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury will surely have no more nights quite so farcical as his triumph over Seferi and Belfast fans will be hoping for better in August.