BOXING: WBO World champion Oscar Valdez wants Carl Frampton

WBO Featherweight World Champion Oscar Valdez would love a fight with Carl Frampton.

Valdez however will not be able to face ‘The Jackal’ at Windsor Park on August 18 because of a jaw injury he picked up against Scott Quigg in his last outing.

But Valdez says once his jaw his healed he would love to share the ring with Frampton.

“There are a lot of big names in this division and I honestly would love to fight anyone of them. The one I especially want to fight is Frampton,” Valdez told Fight Hype TV.

“He is the mandatory fight so even I wanted someone else I am obligated to fight him,” stated Valdez before discussing the bout.

“It’s a good fight Carl Frampton is a great fighter he gives the crowd what they want, which is a good fight.

“Let’s do it! I want to fight Frampton and give the crowd what they want, which is a good fight.

“I am hoping to the doctor gives me the all clear to fight late this year or early next year.

“I hope it’s not too long because I am just anxious to go back in the ring and get it on for my next fight. ”