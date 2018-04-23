BOXING: Windsor Park next up for Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton will live the dream this summer by fighting at Windsor Park after beating Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Frampton looked back to his best at the weekend as he out-thought and outmanoeuvred four-weight world champion Donaire over 12 rounds to win on points.

A World title fight at Windsor Park on August 18 could be on the cards and Frampton says he wants Windsor and he wants it now.

“There’s only one thing on my mind - Windsor Park. I can’t wait to get there,” he said.

“Everyone knows how excited I am, I’m very excited to fight at Windsor because it has been a long time coming.

“It should have happened before but Frank Warren is making it happen now.

“I would love it to be a World title fight - but if it is at Windsor Park I don’t care who I fight.

“But it has to be a big fight like a world title because Windsor is a massive arena,” said Frampton.

Frampton is convinced that no featherweight in the world could beat him at Windsor Park.

“I really believe that. I just believe that there is a determination about me know, a new mind set and a new team.

“Everything is just going the way I want it to and I just believe that no-one in the featherweight division will beat me at Windsor Park,” said Frampton.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed that Frampton’s next outing will be at the National Stadium

“We will be doing a show at Windsor Park.

“It is this man’s dream and it is a dream for me as well because it is a pleasure to be working with him.

“I am looking forward to the show at Windsor and I am looking forward to him bringing the belt back here.”

Warren admitted that the opponent for that Windsor clash would be decided in the coming weeks,

“We have a couple of options.

“Lee Selby fights Josh Warrington on May 19 and Carl could fight the winner of that.

“And it also depends what the WBO do now?

“They may order Oscar Valdez to make his mandatory defence against Carl.

“We will look at that and we will be pushing that because that is the name of the game.

So we will see how it goes and we are not rushing that but we are rushing to sort out that fight in Belfast in August and that Carl gets his dream to fight at Windsor Park,” added Warren.

