Carl Frampton fight is bigger than Amir Khan versus Kell Brook says Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren believes Carl Frampton versus Josh Warrington is a bigger fight than Amir Khan versus Kell Brook.

Frampton and Warrington look set to lock horns in Manchester in December for the Leeds fighter’s IBF Featherweight World title and Warren who looks after both fighters says that is a more relevant fight than a showdown between Khan and Brook.

“When I look at these domestic fights I know there’s not a better domestic dust up than Warrington against Frampton,” Warren told Boxingscene.

“It’s two guys - Warrington and Frampton - at the top of their game.

“There’s a lot of talk about Brook fighting Khan, and with the greatest of respect to them, they’ve had great careers, but they’ve had two beltings, the pair of them, two bad beatings.

“I know Frampton lost to Santa Cruz but that wasn’t the end of the world.

“But they’ve been either knocked out, spark out, or hurt badly.

“All that is to me is your pension fund job,” said Warren.

“It doesn’t matter who wins that fight - well I suppose it matters to them, but it doesn’t matter.

“They’re past it. They’re not in the game at the top level anymore.”

And two weight World champion Frampton believes he would have too much for Warrington and even goes as far as to suggest the Leeds world title holder is tailor made for him.

However, Warren, who was always confident Warrington would defy the odds and upset Lee Selby to take the title, believes it’s a 50/50 affair.

“It’s a 50-50 fight, and they’re two super guys and two fantastic guys to work with.

“Not only that, from a promoter’s point of view I love it because they’ve got massive fanbases.

“Imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like.

“It has the makings of a great fight and it is a much bigger fight than Khan against Brook.”