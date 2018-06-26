Carl Frampton has to be careful against Luke Jackson says Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren has warned Carl Frampton not to take his eye off the ball when he faces Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on August 18.

Many on social media have already written off Jackson’s chances and are claiming ‘The Jackal ‘is in for an easy night at the National Stadium.

But Warren has issued a warning to Frampton to make sure he is switched on when the two clash.

“We can’t afford any slip-ups,” stated Warren to IFL TV.

“The important from Carl’s perspective is he can’t afford to fall over on this one. He has to win this one so we can make him and Josh Warrington,” the veteran promoter explained before explaining how they came about choosing the world ranked Jackson.

“There was a lot of guys unavailable and obviously to defend his title he has to fight someone out of the top 10 in the WBO. Luke Jackson was ranked 5 and he was available and I think he is one of the best guys in that division.”

“I didn’t notice till after we made the fight and I looked at his amateur record, he’d won a Commonwealth bronze medal in his third year of boxing.

“He is obviously a competitive guy, he has fought around the world and is an undefeated fighter.

“We have seen a few upsets over the last year, some serious upsets and he thinks he is coming here to be an other one. He fancies the job, his team fancy the job and we will see on the night.”