Carl Frampton: ‘I’ll have to sit down with my team’

Carl Frampton will enjoy Christmas and then decide in early 2019 what is next for ‘The Jackal’.

The Belfast fighter lost on points in his brave bid to dethrone IBF World champion Josh Warrington in Manchester on Saturday night.

Frampton got off to a slow start and was playing catch-up after the opening two rounds and it was ground he could not make up.

The 31-year-old will now have to decide what is next for him after the heart-breaking defeat

And Frampton says he will take the advice of those close to him before deciding what to do next.

“I have a young family at home and I’ve been in this game a long time,” he said. “I’ll have to sit down with my team.

“I’ll not make any decisions right now.”

And Frampton made no excuses after suffering his second defeat as a professional - with the first being to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in 2017.

“Josh won the fight fair and square,” he said. “I came in and fought my heart out.

“No excuses from me. I was in incredible shape and I hope Josh goes on and unifies the division.

“It wasn’t my night.

“I was fit, I was strong but Josh was fitter and stronger and that’s the bottom line.

“I was hurt a number of times in the fight. Whoever says Josh can’t punch, I don’t know what they’re talking about. I didn’t underestimate him but he’s even better than I thought.

“He is clever, he had a brilliant game-plan, he’s fit and tough. And he can punch hard. He has it all.”

And promoter Frank Warren says he will support Frampton no matter what he decides.

“Carl isn’t a stupid man,” said Warren. “He is a very sensible guy.

“I am sure he will have a nice Christmas with his family, but today isn’t the day to decide anything on what somebody does.

“It takes two to make a great fight, and that’s what makes it so competitive.

“Both men deserve immense credit for tonight.”