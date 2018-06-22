Carl Frampton: I will punch the head off Luke Jackson at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton is pumped up for his clash against Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on August 18.

It seems that Jackson has angered the usually unflappable Frampton with some comments he made about ‘The Jackal’ at this week’s press conference at the National Stadium.

And Frampton - with tickets going on sale for the showdown yesterday - is looking forward to locking horns with the Australian in his home city.

“Luke Jackson has been a wee bit disrespectful saying ‘I’m just a good fighter.” We will see, we will see on the night.

“I feel he is made for me and I feel I will punch the head off him.

“I feel I can out box him.I feel I can out fight him. I can do what I want.

“But I think Windsor Park deserves me to be in the shape mof my life and for me to put in the performance of my life.

“And that is what he is getting. This has been a life long dream and he is getting it. I tell you he is getting it,” added Frampton.

Meanwhile Paddy Gallagher has suffered a broken jaw and has been forced to withdraw from his fight against former world title challenger Gary Corcoran on June 30.

Belfast welterweight ‘Pat-Man’ suffered the injury in one of his final sparring sessions before the huge card at The SSE Arena and will delay his bout with Corcoran as he sets about rehabilitation.

Gallagher said: “It goes without saying that I’m gutted with what’s happened.

“I guess I’ll have to buy a ticket off myself and go and support all the lads as a spectator! Seeing them all fight will soften the blow.

“It’s just one of those things that can happen in the sport of boxing, unfortunately. I’ll come back more determined, stronger and better than ever.”