Carl Frampton in no rush to watch defeat to Josh Warrington

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has admitted he may not watch his IBF Featherweight World title fight against Josh Warrington at the Manchester Arena.

The Belfast fighter lost the clash to Warrington on the judges scorecards after a gruelling 12 rounds in which ‘The Jackal’ was rocked to his boots by the Leeds fighter.

Frampton proved his mettle as he dug deep after a slow start to the clash and proved that he has the heart and desire to lay it all on the line at the highest level

With many dubbing the bout ‘fight of the year’ and promoter Frank Warren calling it the finest fight he’s ever seen in a British ring, the accolades afforded to both combatants were as grand as they were instantaneous.

But Frampton has revealed he may never sit down to relive the second defeat of his professional career.

“It’d be a hard one to watch and honestly, I don’t know if I’ll ever watch it. I’d watch it if I’d won it.

“People seem to think it was a good fight and if you’re ever going to lose a fight, at least make it exciting, I suppose.

“It’s a hard game when you’re involved in fights like that and come out with a head like this.

“What I’d like to do is thank everyone who’s been involved in my gym for the last 18 months – Jamie Moore, Nigel Travis and all the boys in the gym.

“I’d also like to thank MTK Global and Frank Warren. They delivered my dream bout at Windsor Park.

“They got me some good dough as well, which is always nice.

“This past year and a half of my career has been the best,” he told MTK Global.

And promoter Warren has revealed he will back Frampton no-matter what he decides to do.

“We signed new long-term contracts with both Frampton and Warrington before the fight and whatever Carl wants to do, I’ll be with him 100 per cent. If he said he wanted to pack it in I’d support him.

“He’s very disappointed. I just said to him ‘I know you’re disappointed but you can only give what you’ve got and you did that’.”