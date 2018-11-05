Carl Frampton is getting knocked out insists Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington is looking to knock-out Carl Frampton when he defends his IBF World title in Manchester on December 22.

The Leeds fighter wants to do a number on Frampton as he regrets not stopping Lee Selby in their World title fight earlier this year.

Carl Frampton and Josh Warrington

Warrington saw off Selby on points to get his hands on the IBF belt and he says if he gets the chance to stop ‘The Jackal’ he will take it.

“It is going to be high octane with plenty of energy in there with two fantastic styles,” considered the 27-year-old champion, talking to BT Sport. “I think the fight might change patterns in terms of feeling each other out and being edgy, then busy in spells, but I can see nothing else than me taking over from the second half.

“I don’t like making predictions and I see a Josh Warrington win, but I am going to go for a stoppage this time. If I see it I am going to go for it.

“Coming out of the Selby fight, if I was going to criticise myself or kick myself, I wish I had just pressed on. This time around, if I see the opportunity I am just going to go for it.”