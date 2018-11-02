Carl Frampton is underestimating me says Josh Warrington before Manchester showdown

Josh Warrington believes Carl Frampton might just be underestimating the size of the task ahead in attempting to prize him from his IBF world featherweight title at the Manchester Arena on December 22.

Frampton, a two-weight world champion himself, publicly declared his prediction that he felt Lee Selby was a shoe-in to retain his belt before he took on mandatory challenger Warrington at Elland Road in May.

The Belfast man made no secret of the fact he expected to be facing Selby in his attempt to add another world title belt to his collection.

Warrington spectacularly upset the odds in Leeds and again finds himself ranked second in the betting ahead of his first title defence.

The 27-year-old is aiming to ensure that history repeats itself and he confounds the odds against an opponent who might just consider the spoils are there for the taking.

“Possibly he does,” the 27-0 champion told BT Sport. “In his head he thought he would be fighting Selby in his next fight and he never thought he would be fighting me.

“I think that kind of makes me a bit of a wildcard because nobody expected me to bring that performance - so what am I going to bring against Carl?

“He will still have a few questions. He doesn’t know how good I am, no-one does.

“Obviously it is in my head what I am capable of doing and I think being tested against these boys is when I show what I can do.

“Up until then I was always just going about business and beat who was put in front of me. Now it is to show what I am really capable of.

“In my head I have got nothing to lose because I am still written off. Once again the bookies have got him as favourite and I am the champion.

“He is a massive favourite and that just gives me a greater desire and more fire in the belly.”