Carl Frampton is very beatable says Luke Jackson

Luke Jackson insists that Carl Frampton is on the slide before they clash at Windsor Park on August 18.

The Australian challenges interim WBO featherweight champion Frampton for his belt and Jackson believes he will prove that Frampton is no longer the force he was.

“Across the board he is phenomenal, but I don’t think he is as good as he once was,” explained Jackson.

“In the first fight against Leo Santa Cruz he boxed out of his skin and deserved to win, but he hasn’t looked the same since.

“Carl is a very good fighter who does everything good, but I don’t honestly think he does anything great.”

Jackson’s comments suggesting the Frampton is struggling will rile the Belfast man but Jackson doesn’t care.

“We are going to punch each other in the head. I don’t really care if what I say upsets him.

“I respect him as a fighter, I respect him as a man but I am coming to beat him, not coming over to be friends.

“I don’t know if he wants me to call him a Hall of Fame fighter or the greatest, but I don’t think he is.

“He is very beatable and I think I can beat him, simple as that.”

And yesterday promoter Frank Warren announced that Showtime Sports will present Frampton’s title defence and the second comeback fight of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury live from the National Stadium at Windsor Park.