Carl Frampton looks set to fight in Belfast on April 7

Promoter Frank Warren has stated that Carl Frampton’s next fight will be in Belfast on April 7.

And it seems former four weight World Champion Nonito Donaire is in the frame to fight the Belfast featherweight.

Frampton won on points in his comeback fight against Horacio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 18 after being outof the ring since losing his WBA World title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas at the end of January.

And it now seems Donaire could be next up for Frampton before he gets his dream fight at Windsor Park in the summer.

And with IBF featherweight Lee Selby poised to defend his title against Josh Warrington in March - April 7 would be perfect timing for Frampton to get himself in the frame for a shot at the IBF title.

But Donaire is no mug as he has held seven world titles by the main four boxing sanctioning bodies in a glittering career that has lasted 17 years,

And it seems the former four weight world champion is keen to face ‘The Jackal’ as he tweeted on Wednesday that he may be coming to Belfast in 2018.

“In other news, could anyone tell me what the temperature looks like in Belfast around March? Asking for a friend @RealCFrampton.”