Carl Frampton looks set to fight on as he heads for talks with Frank Warren

Carl Frampton will discuss his future on Thursday after considering retirement following his defeat by Josh Warrington.

he 31-year-old is to meet his promoter Frank Warren, and is hoping for an attractive offer to fight on having concluded after losing to Warrington last month that he needed to retire.

Since a family holiday in Dubai - spent partly with his trainer Jamie Moore - and conversations with others Frampton believes he remains capable of winning another world featherweight title.

Yet with a court case with the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions set for May and the knowledge that the brutal fight with Warrington brought the end of his career closer, the Northern Irishman will tell Warren he is unwilling to drop down in level.

“After the fight I was done. “Immediately after the fight, ‘That’s me, I’m never going to box again’, so much so I said to my wife (Christine) ‘I’m done, I don’t want to do this anymore’.

“But things have changed; my opinion’s changed. The fight wasn’t how it was meant to go; I didn’t carry out the game plan.

“People who wouldn’t have any financial benefit from it have told me I’ve plenty left and I thought. ‘Do you know what? It was a f****** bad night’. The weight was okay; it was something else, and I still know I’ve got enough left.

“If I’d been getting beaten up in sparring that may have been time, but I sparred well and was in good shape going into the fight, but I didn’t carry out the game plan.

“The first two rounds took a lot out of me as well; I underestimated his power, and it just wasn’t me, a typical performance. I usually get up on my toes and move around.”