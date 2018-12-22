Carl Frampton loses in his bid to dethrone IBF World champion Josh Warrington

Carl Frampton lost in his brave bid to lift the IBF Featherweight World title as he lost on points to Josh Warrington in Manchester on Saturday night.

The three judges scored it 116-113, 116-112, 116-112 to Warrington after a 12 round battle.

Warrington got off to a dream start as he rocked Frampton to the core in the first round. It was a good round for the Leeds fighter.

Warrington again was on top in the second and Frampton looked rocked for a while and it was a nervous time for 'The Jackal'.

Much better from Frampton in the third after a rocky opening two rounds.

Good fourth from Frampton but he had to make a up for Warrington's opening two rounds.

Close round in the fifth but maybe Warrington edged the round but it was very tight.

The next round was also very tight as both fighters seemed to be getting tired as the fight went on.

The seventh round was very close and Frampton may have been slightly better.

The eighth was the more of the same with both fighters digging in and there was little between the two - but Frampton may have done just enough.

Another tough round and there was little between the fighters as they both gave their all.

The last three rounds were the same and both fighters looked tired, but Warrington held on to win.

Michael Conlan has his first belt in the pro ranks as he has just gained a unanimous points win over Jason Cunningham in their 10-rounder with the vacant WBO Intercontinental Featherweight Championship on the line.

Conlan, 27, now has 10 wins from 10 fights and nearly got the job done inside the distance with a number of crushing blows in the final round, but a very brave and gallant Cunningham deserved to hear the final bell, and did, but was on the losing side of the decision.