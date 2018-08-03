Carl Frampton ready to deliver KO at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton has no doubts in his mind that he will beat Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on August 18.

‘The Jackal’ will defend his Interim WBO Featherweight World title against the Australian.

Big World title fights lie over the horizon for Frampton and he insists he will be in the form of his life on August 18 and he is convinced his hand will be raised in victory

“If he performs to his best and I perform to my best, I’m knocking him out, simple as that,” said Frampton.

“I’m due a knockout - I haven’t knocked anyone out in quite a while. I am a puncher and I know I can hurt and stop people - and August 18 will hopefully be my next.”

And Frampton says fighting at a packed out Windsor will be an occasion he can handle.

“I can handle the pressure and I feel a big performance coming on. First and foremost I’ll concentrate on the performance and get the win but I have a good feeling about this one.”

Jackson, who has won all of his 16 fights since turning professional in 2013, will come to Belfast to upset the form book and Frampton accepts he will have to be on the ball at Windsor,

“He sees that he’s the complete underdog and there’s no pressure on him - people are writing him off,” Frampton added.

“That can help fighters - when they have no expectation on their shoulders - they can go and perform out of their skin. But I’m the better fighter and I feel fit and sharp - I’m where I need to be at this point. I’m kind of holding it back a wee bit as I don’t want to peak too soon.

“I believe I’m one of the best supported fighters on the planet and that’s down to the passionate Northern Ireland sports fans. Obviously with the bill including the likes of Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes and Steven Ward and Lewis Crocker there’s a lot of quality on the bill and we’ve all combined to help sell it out.”