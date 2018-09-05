Carl Frampton: Santa Cruz 'pretty sure' third fight will happen in 2019

Leo Santa Cruz says he is 'pretty sure' a highly-anticipated third bout with Belfast's Carl Frampton will happen next year.

Frampton defeated three-weight world champion Santa Cruz in an epic fight in New York two years ago to claim the WBA featherweight title.

But the Mexican reclaimed the belt six months later, defeating The Jackal at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

"I am pretty sure and positive it (a third fight) is going to happen next year," Santa Cruz told fighthype.com.

In an interview with FightHype, Santa Cruz said, "If I win my next fight, I want to fight Carl Frampton - people want that fight, I want that fight.

"I want to make the third fight against him - he wants the third fight too.

A third duel between the two fighters could prove to be box office stuff among fight fans.

Santa Cruz, 30, is hoping to fight in November before beginning preparations for a contest with Frampton.

Following his win over Luke Jackson at Windsor Park, Frampton, 31, is set for a world title clash with IBF champion Josh Warrington later this year.