Carl Frampton signs multi-fight deal with Top Rank

Carl Frampton and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions have signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank.

Frampton is heading to ESPN platforms in the United States.

Top Rank, MTK Global, and Queensberry Promotions will announce Frampton’s next fight shortly.

“It’s wonderful news that Carl Frampton has joined us at Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“He is the epitome of a true warrior, and we are proud to be promoting him as he works toward becoming the featherweight champion of the world once again.”

And Frampton is delighted with the move.

“It’s an honor for me to be teaming up with Top Rank for what will be the last chapter of my career.

“A credit to my management team, MTK Global, on being able to get me a deal with the biggest boxing promotional company on the planet. It also makes a fight, at some point in the future, with WBO champion Oscar Valdez a real possibility.

“My goal, at this stage of my career, is still to become a world champion, and I feel I’ll reach my goal with MTK and Bob Arum’s Top Rank in my corner.”