Carl Frampton: ‘Total respect but no fear’ against Josh Warrington in Manchester

Carl Frampton will show ‘total respect but no fear’ when he faces Josh Warrington in Manchester on Saturday night.

Belfast boy Frampton will look to take away Warrington’s IBF Featherweight World title and ‘The Jackal’ - who is a big favourite with the bookmakers - is looking forward to getting the job done against the Leeds fighter.

“I’m excited, relaxed and looking forward to a good tough fight,” he said. “My nature is laid back and I will be until the ring walk.

“There is an edge and tension as it gets closer, but there is respect between us.

“I got a text message from a good friend and he said: ‘total respect, but no fear’.

“And that is what this is, I believe I am better than ever because I was beating Leo Santa Cruz and Scott Quigg when I wasn’t enjoying boxing.

“I believe he is a very good fighter, but I beat any featherweight in the world on my day.

“The ambition is there more than ever because I have been written off but the fire is burning in me and people will see in a dog fight that I am not over the hill.”

But Warrington believes he will still be IBF World champion after Saturday’s encounter.

“There are tensions when the fight gets close,” said Warrington. “I have been preparing for Carl at his prime and that excites me to graft my backside off.

“I have gained confidence and momentum from beating Lee Selby and I will find new levels this weekend.

“People say I should have had a steady defence, but I want the best and after this I’ll go to the States and fight Oscar Valdez.”