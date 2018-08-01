Carl Frampton trainer Jamie Moore sure Jackal will shine at Windsor Park

Trainer Jamie Moore expects Carl Frampton to be better then ever when he takes to the ring at Windsor Park on August 18.

‘The Jackal’ will defend his Interim WBO Featherweight World title against Luke Jackson and Moore speaking at a open press session in Manchester on Tuesday believes Frampton will be firing on all cylinders when he clashes with the Australian.

Carl Frampton on the attack against Nonito Donaire

“Luke Jackson is a good experienced fighter and he has plenty of amateur experience.

“He is untested as a professional but that brings two things.

“The first thing is that he is not experienced at this level but the second thing is the unknown because we don’t know what level he can fight at because he has not been to that level.

“That does not mean he can’t fight at that level.

“I have made Carl aware of that we can’t afford to look beyond this and with it being at Windsor Park is a big bonus because with a fight like this is because if it had been Jackson at somewhere like the SSE Arena he may not have been so focused.

“But he is so determined and focused to put on a great performance at Windsor and that is really bad news for Luke Jackson.”

And Moore - who also trains Steven Ward and Conrad Cummings - says he is having to hold Frampton back in training.

“Everything is on track and this fight is very close to the Nonito Donaire fight so he never really got out of shape.

“So it is a case of managing that fitness and making sure that we keep him fresh and make sure he peaks for August 18.

“His timing and sharpness never really gone away from the last fight so we have been holding him back to make sure he is ready.

“He was still in good nick from the Donaire fight and we are just tweaking small things.

“Carl is in a great place physically and mentally and I am expecting a big performance from him.

“I am looking forward to the fight and we are not underestimating Jackson in any shape or form. We are totally focused on him as he will find out.”